GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police executed a search warrant at a duplex in Glastonbury on Friday as part of a prostitution investigation.
Two people were taken into custody at the home on House Street.
Police identified them as Danielle Wilson, 31, and 46-year-old Eric Drake.
Wilson was charged with criminal attempt to commit prostitution.
Drake was charged with second-degree promoting prostitution and criminal possession of body armor.
Neighbors reported seeing a lot of officers going in and out of the duplex on Friday morning.
"Just a lot of traffic. I think there was some prostitution going on there and just a lot of people coming in and out, drug use," said Elyse Simpson, a neighbor.
Glastonbury police said they investigated several tips, which led to these arrests.
"We've been investigating for several months at this address based on some complaints that we had from the community," said Lt. Corey Davis, Glastonbury Police Department.
Police continued to urge anyone with information about suspicious activity to give them a call at 860-652-4260 or through their anonymous tip line at 860-657-3784.
Danielle Wilson
(1) comment
Prostitution should be legal.
