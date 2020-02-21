EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Three people were arrested for trying to get into vehicles in East Haven.
East Haven police identified two of the suspects as 18-year-old Martin Ramos-Romero of West Haven and 24-year-old Marquel Rogers of New Haven. The third suspect was underage.
Police said they were called to the area of Deerfield and Frank Streets around 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday.
By the time they arrived, the suspects had already fled.
However, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Forbes Fuel on Frontage Road.
A check on the vehicle revealed that it was stolen out of West Haven.
Police said they were able to take all three suspects into custody.
All three confessed to breaking into vehicles earlier in the evening, police said.
Ramos-Romero was charged with second-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.
Rogers and the juvenile were charged with the same.
Ramos and Romero were held on $10,000 bonds and faced a judge on Wednesday.
The juvenile was issued a juvenile court date and turned over to a guardian.
(1) comment
18 and 24. More lives thrown away.
