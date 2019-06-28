NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested for firing shots in New Haven over the weekend.
Sean Walton, 28, and 27-year-old Edward Dancy both face conspiracy to commit unlawful discharge, first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm charges.
Officers in plain clothes said they were part of a crime suppression detail on June 21. They were helping a patrol division in areas with potential violence.
They said a large crowd developed on Judson Avenue and Mead Street following a party.
Around 8:50 p.m., officers heard a gunshot.
A vehicle pulled in front of the officers and a suspect, later identified as Walton, fired several rounds in the direction of the officers, police said.
The driver, later identified as Dancy, sped off on Mead Street to Derby Avenue.
An officer followed the vehicle and tried to stop the suspects.
The pursuit ended near 200 Goffe St., police said.
At that point, Dancy and Walton tried to run away on foot.
Police said while they were running, Walton threw away a 9mm handgun.
Both suspects were taken into custody.
