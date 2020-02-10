WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Two men are accused of trying to fraudulently buy a car from a dealership in Watertown and could be connected to a northeast car theft ring.
Police identified the suspects as Willie Samuel Baldayaquez of New Haven and Ruben Martinez of Wethersfield.
Officers were called to Honda of Watertown on Feb. 7 around 4 p.m. for a fraudulent purchase of a vehicle.
They found the suspects as they were trying to leave in an Uber.
They said the suspects gave them false names and had multiple identification cards from various states.
The suspects also had two key fobs in their possession for a BMW that they admitted belonged to a fraudulently purchased BMW X5 from BMW of Watertown.
The vehicle was found in a Home Depot parking lot in Waterbury.
The vehicle they were caught trying to steal was a Honda CRV.
Police learned that Martinez had arrest warrants out for him from New Jersey and Ohio. He was held as a fugitive from justice.
Baldayaquez was a previously deported convicted felon with an Immigration Customs Enforcement detainer for his arrest.
Investigators also learned that the pair is suspected to have stolen more than 130 vehicles from one area of New Jersey.
Martinez was charged with identity theft, forgery, interfering with police and first-degree larceny.
Baldayaquez was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, interfering with police and identity theft.
Both faced a judge in Waterbury on Monday.
The investigation continues.
