WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were arrested by Wallingford police for having thousands of bags of heroin and a couple of loaded handguns in a vehicle.
Walter Whitlock, 53, of New Britain, Christiane Flores, 32, of New Britain and 35-year-old Victor Flores, also of New Britain, all face charges.
According to police, an officer noticed a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer driving on Yale Avenue with a defective tail light on Monday around 8 p.m.
The officer stopped the SUV, which was being driven by Whitlock. He said he noticed marijuana in plain view.
A search of the vehicle revealed 2,400 bags of heroin, police said. The heroin was estimated to be worth $12,000.
There were also the two loaded handguns along with $1,500 in cash in the vehicle.
Whitlock was charged with improper tail lamps, possession of narcotics, weapons in a motor vehicle and other crimes.
Christiane and Victor Flores were both charged with drug-related offenses.
Victor Flores was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm.
