SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested in connection with a serious assault case that took place last month in Shelton.
Kelvin Whithurst, 31, of Derby, and 37-year-old Chris Fogle of Waterbury face charges.
According to police, they responded to the area of 159 Center St. at 1 a.m. on Oct. 12.
They found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk covered in blood.
The unidentified 35-year-old victim was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of serious injuries to his face and body.
Detectives said they conducted interviews of local downtown business owners and sought help from the public.
As a result, Whitehurst and Fogle were identified as suspects.
Whitehurst was arrested on Nov. 20 with the help of the Derby Police Department.
He was charged with first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was held on a $250,000 bond.
Fogle turned himself into Shelton police on Wednesday.
He was charged with first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
His bond was also set at $250,000.
Police said the victim was eventually released from the hospital after an "extended period of treatment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.