NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Three people face burglary charges after a victim was attacked in a home in Norwalk over the weekend.
Police said they arrested 34-year-old Ashley Dickson, 34-year-old Taurean Hough and 35-year-old Regina Russell, all of Norwalk.
According to police, the three suspects entered a home in Roodner Court on Ely Avenue around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The victim reported being assaulted by several people and needed hospitalization.
That person has since been released.
Investigators said they interviewed all of the people involved.
Detectives determined that everyone knew each other and that the dispute was over money.
Dickson was charged with first-degree burglary, Hough was charged with first-degree burglary and Russell was charged with third-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
All three suspects' bonds were $10,000.
