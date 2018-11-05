NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Three people face charges for vandalizing a park in Naugatuck.
Police said they arrested Benjamin Day, 21, of Naugatuck, Colin LeClerc, 21, and 19-year-old Julius Emerald Castro of Waterbury.
Officers said they responded to Linden Park for a fire on Nov. 2 just after 1:50 a.m.
When they arrived, they said they found playground equipment on fire and two knocked over portable restrooms.
The three suspects were found walking in the area during the investigation.
Police determined that they were behind the fire.
Day, LeClerc and Castro were charged with first-degree criminal mischief.
Castro was additionally charged with reckless burning.
They faced a judge on Friday in Waterbury Superior Court and held on $5,000 bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.