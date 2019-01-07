VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Four people from out of state were arrested for trying to break into an old church in Vernon.
According to police, 20-year-old Anson Chin of Buffalo, NY, 19-year-old Kenado Mercado of Brooklyn, NY, 18-year-old Shreyansh Prithyani of Eddison, NJ and 24-year-old Christopher Yu of Flushing, NY face charges.
Police said on Sunday around 3:15 p.m., they were notified of potential trespassers at the vacant Sacred Heart Church on Hartford Turnpike.
They described the church as boarded up, but owned the the Diocese of Norwich.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspects trying to break into the building.
Police said they learned that the group saw a social media posting about an "abandoned church" and drove up from New York City to photograph it.
When they found the church boarded up, they went to a local convenience store and bought a hammer, police said. The plan was to use the hammer to break into the building.
However, a monitoring system installed by the diocese alerted church officials.
Chin was charged with second-degree criminal attempt at trespassing and third-degree trespassing.
Mercado was charged with second-degree criminal attempt at trespassing, third-degree trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar tools.
Prithyani was charged with second-degree criminal attempt at trespassing, third-degree trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief.
Yu was charged with second-degree criminal attempt at trespassing and third-degree trespassing.
Police warned that anyone found on the property will face criminal charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.