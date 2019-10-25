WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury spotted a vehicle known to have been involved in a recent shooting and it led to the arrests of two people, including a suspect who previously escaped custody.
Joshua Taylor, 29, of Bridgeport, and 29-year-old Anthony Brockington of Waterbury, were arrested.
The shooting happened on Mill Street on Oct. 15.
Thursday, a patrol officer noticed the Acura TL that was involved in it driving on East Main Street.
Another patrol officer activated the cruiser's lights and sirens as the Acura left a gas station on Meriden Road.
The driver, however, nearly struck the cruiser head-on and sped through Meriden Road's intersection with Manor Avenue.
The driver went into a parking lot on Manor Avenue where he collided with two other marked police cruisers.
He continued across Meriden Road and drove up Hungerford Avenue, which is a dead end street.
He stopped in the driveway of a home.
Both the driver and a passenger then fled on foot.
When an officer caught up to the passenger, identified as Taylor, Taylor dropped a gun on the ground.
Police said Taylor refused to obey the officer's command and resisted arrest. They said physical force was needed to subdue him.
It was later confirmed that Taylor had an active arrest warrant for escaping from custody. Police said he also had a knotted bag of marijuana on him.
The driver, identified as Brockington, also resisted arrest. Police said another officer caught up to him and also had to use physical force to subdue him.
Brockington had two knotted bags of drugs, one containing crack cocaine and another with marijuana, police said.
Taylor was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, interfering with police and simple possession of marijuana.
He will be remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Brockington was charged with operating of a motor vehicle without a license, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of more than a half ounce of marijuana, possession of narcotics and interfering with police.
He is being held on a $50,000.
