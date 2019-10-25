MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester police said they took two people into custody on Friday morning in connection with recent armed robberies.

Patrick Tanasi, 42, was found in Manchester around 1 a.m., they said.

According to Winchester police, they received information from Manchester police that the second suspect, 42-year-old Travis St. John, was in Winsted.

+4 Manchester police seek suspects in 3 armed robberies The search is on for armed robbery suspects that hit three gas stations in Manchester.

St. John, who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for eight armed robberies, was found at a Perkins Street address in Winsted.

Winchester police said they took tactical positions around the home.

However, St. John answered the door and was taken into custody without incident.

No weapons were found at that location, police said.

According to police, St. John committed robberies as recently as Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in Manchester.

Police described St. John as a convicted felon with 21 convictions for robbery, tampering with evidence, interfering, larceny, threatening, burglary, criminal mischief, failure to appear and more.

Manchester police connected him to the robbery of a an Xtra Mart on Buckland Street that happened Wednesday. In that case, they charged him with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Tanasi was was charged with first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny and criminal possession of a firearm for a robbery at the Mobil gas station on Hartford Road on Wednesday.

He faced similar charges for the robbery at the Buckland Street Xtra Mart the same day.

Tanasi was held on a $500,000 bond.