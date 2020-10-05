NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A man and a teenage girl were arrested after police said they were involved in the selling of edible marijuana that sickened two children, ages 10 and 13.
Xavier Roldan, 21, of Southington, and the 17-year-old teen made contact with the children through a social media platform, according to police.
Police said they were initially called on Sunday around 7 p.m. for a report of a fight in parking lot on Spring Street.
When they arrived, they found Roldan and the teen being detained by citizens.
Investigators said they learned the children bought the edible marijuana around 3 p.m.
After eating it, they became sick. Police said the 10-year-old needed treatment from a hospital.
When the family of the victims found out, police said they contacted the dealers through social media and convinced them to meet for an additional purchase.
The suspects arrived and were held by the family.
Roldan and the teenage girl were taken into custody at that point.
Police said they seized the suspects' vehicle, $6,675 in cash, 40 packets of edible THC gummies, 176 THC vape cartridges, 106 nicotine vape cartridges which were also being illegally sold and 4.89 pounds of marijuana that included THC wax.
Officers estimated that the street value for all the items was between $30,000 and $45,000.
Roldan and the juvenile face various drug charges in addition to risk of injury and assault.
Roldan was held on a $500,000 bond.
The girl remained in juvenile detention.
