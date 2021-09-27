NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- More arrests on the way.

New Haven’s police chief said her department isn’t done when it comes to an unsanctioned motorcycle rally that brought thousands to the Elm City over the weekend.

Over the weekend, the city asked organizers of the "East Coastin End of Season Session” motorcycle event to call it off, but that didn’t happen.

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts turned out along New Haven’s waterfront and the Annex neighborhood for the event.

Burnouts, stunts, and clouds of smoke had New Haven’s mayor and top cop steamed this weekend.

“Obviously it was a real disappointment that so many people still decided to come to New Haven, that the organizers still decided to push through with the event,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.

With a department stretched thin dealing with an increase in violence, the mayor and police chief asked people to stay home after organizers couldn’t secure permits from the city.

The city assigned 150 officers to patrol the area, keeping the public safe and the streets open, but Chief Renee Dominguez said the group broke her biggest rule, asking that there be no stunt show.

“So, we had a conversations that there would be no stunt show. I said it numerous times, I said it right before the stunt show happened, and they, being the group being around the club house, moved en mass, participated a stunt show on the waterfront which shut down the waterfront for approximately an hour as we had to clear them from the area.”

As a result, police charged the organizer with inciting a riot and breach of peace.

“The stunt show piece of it, is where we’re able to charge him with inciting a riot. There are a bunch of individuals, tumultuous and violent behavior happening there,” Dominguez said.

Two other people were arrested for reckless driving, reckless endangerment and a fourth was charged with disorderly conduct.

The chief said they also issued 10 motor vehicle infractions, ticketed and towed four vehicles and also handed out several infractions for public drinking.

She says they’re not done. The plan is to look at the body camera footage of the officers on scene to see who was breaking the law, with the plan to make further arrests by warrant.

“We believe there were about 5,000 individuals that came. Last year there were about 10,000, so while there was a decrease, it wasn’t nearly enough of a decrease,” she added.

The city says it will also be sending organizers a bill for the overtime.