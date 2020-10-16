HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were arrested after a police cruiser was damaged in a crash in Hartford.
The suspects were identified as Michael Rodriguez, 19, of New Britain, and 19-year-old Melakye Beaufort of Hartford.
The third suspect was an unidentified 16-year-old.
Police said it started just after 8:50 p.m. on Thursday when they spotted a stolen Infiniti Q50 from New Britain on New Britain Avenue.
The car also matched the description of one that was involved in a "shots fired" report on Broad Street about an hour earlier.
Police said that as the driver headed down Bristol Street, one of the suspects hung out of the car window and fired off several rounds near an unmarked police cruiser.
Officers tried to track the vehicle down.
West Hartford police reported it in their town but said it was headed back into Hartford.
An officer in a marked cruiser turned on to Capitol Avenue from Orange Street when the officer was struck by the suspect's vehicle and a second, parked vehicle.
The suspects fled on foot, but were quickly taken into custody.
A firearm was found in the car, which was also reported stolen out of the state of Georgia.
Everyone involved in the crash was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Rodriguez, Beaufort and the juvenile were charged with theft of a firearm, second-degree larceny and other charges.
