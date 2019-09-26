LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Two young people were arrested for vandalizing a water station and causing a water advisory in Ledyard.
According to Ledyard police, the juveniles were charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass.
Police said the investigation remains active and they're looking to speak with additional witnesses.
Due to the ages of the suspects, no details about them will be released.
Police said they started investigating on Monday.
The Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority pump station on East Drive was vandalized.
The suspects broke equipment and lit a bonfire. Empty containers were also found in the area and at a nearby pond.
The scene was documented and physical evidence was seized.
As a result of the investigation, police issued an advisory to people in Gales Ferry and warned them not to drink the water.
At the time, they were not sure if the water had been tampered with.
However, they later determined that it was safe.
The two people who were arrested will appear at the Connecticut Superior Court for Juvenile Matters in Waterford on Oct. 25.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Ledyard police at 860-464-6400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.