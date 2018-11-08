SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were arrested for not reporting separate cases of child abuse in Suffield.
Now former school superintendent Karen Berasi, 68, and the parks and recreation supervisor, 58-year-old Cynthia Fisher, were arrested on separate warrants.
Both were were charged with "report of abuse or neglect by mandated reporter" for the different investigations.
They surrendered themselves to police on Thursday and were released on promises to appear in court.
School officials said Berasi submitted her retirement to be effective in June.
One complaint Channel 3 first reported about was made over the summer and said several school administrators, including the superintendent, failed to report an act of suspected child abuse or neglect.
Berasi was placed on paid leave in August.
According to police, the administrators and superintendent may have failed to follow mandated reporter laws in Connecticut that hold law enforcement, medical staff, and educators accountable for reporting any suspected child abuse or neglect.
In a letter to families, school official said "We wish to assure the community of Suffield that the safety and welfare of our students remains our foremost concern. We are focused on moving our district forward in the best interest of our students."
More details on the cases are expected to be released later in the day.
