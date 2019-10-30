VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A second person was arrested in connection with a child molestation case.
According to Vernon police, Dianne Margelony, 53, encouraged a witness to lie to police and refused to cooperate with the investigation.
Police arrested her boyfriend, 50-year-old Ronald Daniel, over the summer on four counts of first-degree sexual assault, among other offenses.
They said he sexually molested a child on several occasions in Vernon.
Vernon police said their investigation was a joint one with the Department of Children and Families, state police and Homeland Security.
Daniel was charged in both state and federal courts.
While police were looking into him, they said Margelony hindered their investigative efforts and actually prolonged it. They believe her actions potentially subjected the victim to further harm.
They said she then gave additional false information to investigators in her sworn statement of how, when and why she got rid of a camper she owned.
The camper was reported as one of the places where some of the sexual assaults happened, police said.
Despite the misleading statements, investigators found the camper, along with evidence potentially-related to the assaults.
She was charged with tampering with a witness, interfering with police and second-degree provided a false statement.
Margelony was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned in court on Nov. 12.
Along with the sexual assault counts, Daniel was charged over the summer with employing a minor in an obscene performance, aggravated sexual assault of a victim younger than 13 years old, illegal sexual contact with a victim younger than 16, third-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening and third-degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.