MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The Arrigoni Bridge that links Middletown to Portland has reopened following a three-vehicle crash.
The crash was reported around 2:15 p.m. on the bridge, also known as Route 66, according to the Dept. of Transportation.
As of about 3:30 p.m., the bridge had reopened.
No word on injuries at this point.
