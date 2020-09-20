MIDDLETOWN/PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - The Arrigoni Bridge has reopened following a serious crash Sunday afternoon.
The Middletown Fire Department said they responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle around 1:45 p.m.
Officials say a patient was found with serious injuries and LifeStar responded.
Police investigated on scene for about an hour before the bridge reopened.
Portland Fire, Middletown Police, Hunters, and the Middlesex Medic assisted in the response.
