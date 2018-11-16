MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The first snow storm of the season threw quite a punch, making Thursday’s evening commute a white knuckle one.
It took hours for many to get home and a bad spot for some was the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown.
Many could be breathing a sigh of relief right now because Friday’s ride home will be a lot better than yesterdays.
Snow was coming down hard and the Arrigoni Bridge was packed with cars. Some felt it was like being stuck.
Pictures were taken in the peak of Thursday’s storm, getting on and off the bridge was slow going.
Traffic was backed up for miles, and at times cars were not moving and there were accidents.
“It’s our first snow storm so people are not prepared. People need to slow down, watch out on the roads,” said Susan Dwyer.
Michelle Alfonso tries to avoid the bridge in storms but close to it she was driving home from Windsor to Middletown, it took her an hour and a half.
“I saw Stop and Shop not being so busy but at the time I thought if I turn in there I am probably not going to get back on the road and then we kept passing store after store and he said just stop at the mini mart and I am like no, we are just going,” said Alfonso.
Her husband has a foot injury and can't drive.
“When you get off 91 to Route 9, the road just kind of disappeared into the snow. There was like nothing,” said Jorge Alfonso.
Middletown police said they responded to 10 accidents from yesterday’s storm.
