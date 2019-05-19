SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- An arriving officer woke and alerted a Shelton family to a fire in their home early Sunday morning, officials said.
Shelton Police Detective and Public Information Officer, Richard Bango said firefighters were call to a home on Meadow Street for reports of a fire just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Detective Bango said arriving Officer Kichar woke and alerted the residents of the home and helped them and the family dog escape unhurt.
Monroe and Trumbull Fire Departments assisted the Shelton Fire Department in controlling the fire, and knocking it down entirely by 8:23 a.m., said Detective Bango.
The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Shelton Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fire officials said the home is a total loss.
