WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two of the three teens arrested for torching a historic theater in Stratford are expected to face a judge on Thursday.
However, the reason they're in court is for a bond hearing on a different arson case.
Channel 3 was told that the bond hearing is for a case at Southbury Training School.
Vinny Keller, 18, and two friends, Christopher Sakowicz and Logan Caraballo, have been charged with arson and other charges in regards to the Shakespeare Theatre fire in Stratford.
"Goodnight we are going to burn down Shakespeare," Keller wrote in a text message to his girlfriend.
"Oh fun don't die," she responded.
The text messages were released as part of court documents that were obtained by Channel 3. The messages between Keller and his girlfriend were exchanged during the early morning hours of Jan. 13, according to investigators.
Stratford police said they arrested the three teens for that crime, but eventually tied them to other cases.
Keller and Sakowicz face a bond hearing in Waterbury on Thursday for an arson investigation at Southbury Training School.
“The investigation continues," Keller's lawyer told Channel 3. "The media has reported other fires. I will state other warrants are expected. Timing is unknown so I can't be of assistance there, but other warrants are expected.”
They teens are also being looked at for a storage container fire at Silver Sands State Park in Milford and fires at two vacant properties as part of the Haven Outlet Mall project in West Haven.
Channel 3 will continue to follow the case.
