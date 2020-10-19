HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The arts community in Connecticut state is getting some help in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday that some non-profit arts organizations will receive up to a total of $9 million in support.
The money comes to the state from the federal government through the CARES Act.
“Connecticut’s arts community provides an incredible amount of good for our state and supports thousands of jobs,” Lamont said. “The ongoing, global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted so many aspects of our lives, and many of our state’s nonprofit arts organizations are struggling to recover from its impact. This program will provide some support so that these groups can continue providing the services in our state that so many depend on.”
To be eligible, arts organization like schools of the arts, groups of artists and performing arts centers must show that grants will help them survive when they otherwise would not. Or they must prove that they're an organization that has had to shut down because of the pandemic.
“The pandemic has wreaked havoc on Connecticut’s nonprofit arts and culture organizations,” said Liz Shapiro, DECD’s director of arts, preservation, and museums. “The impact of the arts on our communities and our overall quality of life cannot be overstated, so it is important we extend this financial lifeline to our nonprofits to help them weather this storm.”
Applications for the funds must be submitted between this Friday and Nov. 3 on the state's Department of Economic and Community Development website here.
