HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A unique 10-day scavenger hunt started in Hartford on Monday.
One by one Artist Ryan David Bird Larson has been placing art around Hartford, for anyone to stumble upon.
“Just to have something in the middle of the day it’s a nice up-lifter, so if even just as a minimum we can do that for 100 people I think that’s great within itself,” Larson said.
For the next 10 days, a dozen to two dozen paintings will be left behind on sidewalks, inside businesses, and in seemingly unsuspecting places.
“We really like to see things in harmony and especially nowadays everyone’s everywhere and really wound up. Just to have somebody say ‘hey, relax, take this enjoy it and it’s free’,” Larson said.
All of the art is pre-purchased.
The scavenger hunt is a grassroots effort including artists supporting artists and Hartford dwellers.
“Everyone can use a little light in their day,” Larson said.
The paintings were getting picked up just as quickly on Monday.
“I was just walking by and I saw a small picture like that one and I thought it was nice, I picked it up,” said Marvin Arriaga, of Hartford.
For the next 10 days, you can find clues to scavenger hunt your free piece of art Hartford dwellers Facebook and Instagram.
