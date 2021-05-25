OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – The pandemic has fueled boat sales to record levels, but it’s also raising safety concerns for everyone on the water this coming holiday weekend.
The slips at marinas like Oak Leaf in Old Saybrook are packed as boat sales in general are up 20 percent.
Dealers are even taking orders for delivery for next spring.
“People want to get on the water. I think there’s a lack of inventory, so it’s increasing demand,” said Evan Cusson.
At Atlantic Outboard in Westbrook, sales manager Evan Cusson says the pandemic forced families to stay together, and boating provided that quality time.
Slips are averaging between $130 and $140 per foot.
“We get customers in all the time, ‘I bought a boat, I need a slip.’ It’s definitely an issue. Marinas across the state are filled up, going to be an issue probably for the foreseeable future,” Cusson said.
Boats are going for a premium. Ryan Goss ordered a jet ski last November and picked it up in March.
“When I was at the dealer, he told me if I wanted to, he could get a guy on the phone and I could sell it for $2,000 to $3,000 more that day,” Goss said.
As more people go boating, safety is a concern during this holiday weekend.
“I usually go out during the week when not many people are out,” said Peter Sullivan.
This week is Safe Boating Week. As we approach Memorial Day weekend, captains should make sure they have PFCs, a horn, and flares.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says boating safety includes a sober captain, life vests for each passenger, and personal flotation devices.
“Make sure you have enough life jackets for every person on board. If you’re on a motorized vessel, you’re not required to wear them, but you’re required to have one for every person on the vessel,” said Captain Keith Williams.
DEEP says if you don’t have a sticker on your kayak or canoe to identify the owner, you should get one because it will save emergency crews time and effort should your vessel slip away.
