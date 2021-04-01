VERNON, CT (WFSB) – People ages 16 and older were eligible to roll up their sleeves and get a COVID-19 shot as of Thursday.
Though 16- and 17-year-olds can only get the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
In Vernon, some businesses are bringing the vaccine to the workplace. The town launched a new campaign that brings the vaccine to employees.
Thursday morning, Rein’s Deli employees who want to be vaccinated will be able to get the shot.
“We want to break down as many barriers as we can and the best way to do it is to bring the vaccines to the businesses to where those younger folks are,” said Michael Purcaro, Vernon town administrator.
Rein’s will be the first stop. The deli will be distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
After Rein’s Deli, the next stop will be Swiss cleaners on Windsor Avenue.
Along with businesses, 100 additional pharmacies are now offering the shot.
Current clinics are adjusting accommodate the 1.3 million more eligible residents.
At Hartford HealthCare's Convention Center site, it doubled spots inside for waiting. It also added two more vaccination stations-- and increased observation spaces.
“We changed the flow so we can have more people come in instead of waiting outside,” said Karen Pagliaro, director of community resources.
As this new age range joins the mix of those eligible, officials want to remind everyone the name of the game is patience.
“It’s here, its time,” Pagliaro said. “Just be a little patient, then roll up your sleeve and get your shot.”
Vaccine registration information, including clinic locations, can be found here.
