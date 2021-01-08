GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Small businesses have taken a huge hit during the pandemic, and there is more financial help on the way.
Starting next week businesses can apply for a second round of funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.
However, for one Glastonbury restaurant, help needs to come soon.
“My wife and myself have been funding the shortfall for the last month-and-a-half of our own personal savings, which has been draining very, very quickly. So, we are in a position right now where I don’t know what we are going to do,” said Mark Conley, owner of Cotton Hollow Kitchen.
The restaurant has benefitted from grants and loans, but the owner says he was not eligible for the latest round of state relief because he’s considered a new business.
He is applying for the second round of federal loans, but that could take a while.
Conley said he’s done a lot to stay open, but COVID has kept many customers away.
“UV lights in all of our air ducts that kills virus, kills bacteria, purified the air continuously. I’ve spent a lot of money on plexiglass barriers to keep people safe,” he described.
He was able to get a $5,000 state grant and a federal loan, and now there’s a second round of federal PPP loans up to $2 million. Applications start this coming Monday.
Conley wasn’t eligible for the latest state help because he’s a new business. He will apply for more federal money, but it could take a while, so he’s reaching out for help.
He’s put out a call on Facebook, telling customers what the situation is, and how they can help by supporting the restaurant, either dining in or take out or with buying gift cards.
It has become a community effort, as Conley said customers have already been making donations.
