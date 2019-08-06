(WFSB) - The country continues to mourn after more than 80 people were wounded or killed in two mass shootings.
Tuesday, President Donald Trump referenced the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in a response to former President Barack Obama, who released a lengthy statement about the shootings the day before.
“Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook," Trump wrote on Twitter. "President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of control. Mass shootings were happening before the president even thought about running for president.”
“Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook. President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019
Obama posted his statement to Facebook on Monday.
"We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments; leaders who demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people," he wrote.
The shootings prompted gun control advocates and lawmakers to once again demand change.
Channel 3 learned that Trump will be in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH on Wednesday.
In Connecticut, a fight for stricter gun laws on the federal level continued on Tuesday.
Saturday, 22 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso.
Thirteen hours later, a gunman killed nine people, including his own sister, in a popular Dayton nightlife district.
The shootings followed another mass shooting that happened in Gilroy, CA at a garlic festival last month.
Many people said they hope change will finally happen.
Connecticut lawmakers and gun control advocates urged the U.S. Senate to return to Washington D.C. immediately and follow the state's lead in passing stricter gun laws.
"To my colleague Mitch McConnell, Sen. McConnell, lead or get out of the way," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat. "Call us back today to the nation’s Capital."
The lawmakers want a ban on assault weapons and on high capacity magazines. They also want universal background checks.
However, groups such as the Connecticut Citizens Defense League do not feel that what's being proposed will make people safer.
It said it fears law-abiding citizens and gun owners will be rendered helpless.
When he addressed the tragedies, Trump condemned hate and bigotry. He stressed the importance of combating mental illness. However, he stopped short of calling for new gun laws.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
