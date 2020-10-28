STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- With COVID cases spiking again, some colleges may do more testing before students leave for Thanksgiving.
In three weeks, students at the University of Connecticut will be leaving campus and going home to finish classes and exams online.
However, some want to make sure they’re healthy before they see their friends and families.
“A lot of us go and get tested once every two weeks, or something. Even though the school isn’t making us do it, we kind of do it on our own,” said UConn student Alison Lund.
“I think there is a bit of concern in the situation we are in right now, especially where Alison and I are living is pretty good. The best plan of action right now is get tested before we go home and quarantine the best we can,” said UConn student Aayush Chopra.
On campus, students can get tested whenever they want.
As of Wednesday, the COVID infection rate at Uconn is at its lowest, with 14 positive cases. In late August, when students were coming to campus, there were about 50 cases.
At Sacred Heart University, officials said “we will be offering our students the option to be tested just before going home. Some have requested this because they have high-risk family at home, and we are happy to accommodate them.”
“That’s one of the things we are talking to our regional governors about, because we would like to give guidance to those universities. We would like them to be exit tested before they get on planes, say a few days before,” Gov. Ned Lamont said on Wednesday.
UConn is randomly testing employees, and at this point, they are not planning to require students to be tested unless cases on campus start going up.
“I actually just got tested this morning. Not for a reason, but just because,” said student Nina Wright.
She’s from Massachusetts, which was just added to the state’s travel advisory list.
If a visit is longer than 24 hours, Connecticut residents are urged not to travel to the Bay State, which is one reason why Wright said she may stay put.
“I am staying here for the foreseeable future, maybe holidays. I’ll go back for the most part or staying here,” Wright said.
There are some immediate concerns with Halloween this weekend, and students are being told to avoid large gatherings. UConn is already making plans for when students return in January, where they’ll have to quarantine for two weeks.
