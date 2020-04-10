HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Cases continue to rise in Hartford, and the mayor said we could still be weeks away from the peak.
A few days ago, Hartford had less than 200 cases. On Friday, they have more than 300.
“We are likely still moving towards the peak and likely will be some weeks away from that peak, which makes what we do right now, so important,” Mayor Luke Bronin said.
This was expected as the virus worked its way north. Hartford County was expected to see the peak about a month after Fairfield County.
This is one of the reasons why Gov. Ned Lamont is extending the social distancing order to May 20.
So, as the state is essentially locked down for another month, if not longer, it’ll take a toll on residents.
On Friday, Mayor Luke Bronin said he wants to offer some relief for taxpayers.
First, he said he wants to push the deadline for property taxes back from July 1 to Oct. 1. The city council is expected to approve that next week.
Next, with so many people out of work combined with the backlog with unemployment checks, money is tight for many and residents can get bagged produce three times a week. Residents can go to the Regional Market on Reserve Road, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 to 11:30am.
Easter Sunday is coming up and Bronin is strongly warning families not to gather like they usually would.
“This is not a time to let down our guard. So please, have your Easter dinner with the small family that’s under your roof already, don’t invite extended family over. Remember, that’s particularly important for your older loved ones and remember if we’re going to slow this down, it’s by working together to eliminate the opportunities for the virus to spread,” Bronin said.
Another development in Hartford is happening Saturday morning, where 646 beds will be assembled at the Connecticut Convention Center as an overflow for the local hospitals.
The Army National Guard will be transforming the space for recovering patients.
It’s similar to what was unveiled at Southern Connecticut State University, just larger.
“This is not for ICU patients or people who require ventilators, this is for people that just aren’t well enough yet to recover at home, but they still need some sort of support, like IV or oxygen,” said Captain David Pytlik, of the Connecticut National Guard.
There’s no indication when the space will be used.
