(WFSB) – Soon, millions more Americans will be eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot after the federal regulators gave the green light to Pfizer's additional dose.

FDA authorizes booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 and older The US Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it would grant emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease and people whose jobs put them at risk of infection.

Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is meeting to develop specific guidelines for who is eligible for the extra dose, but tens of millions of Americans will likely be able to get their boosters right away.

Channel 3 spoke with a local infectious disease expert to learn more about the change.

Dr. David Banach from UConn Health called it a step in the right direction.

"I think the booster dose does make sense as a way to add that extra protection," Banach said.

Banach acknowledged that people have questions about it, particularly if it's even necessary. However, he said it's about strengthening immunity.

"Now we’ve seen the data that those older individuals have waning antibody levels and may be at increased risk for infection after vaccinations," he said.

Another key is that only the Pfizer version of the vaccine has been approved as a booster. Those who took Moderna or Johnson & Johnson will have to wait. However, that advice could change.

"I’d expect that in the coming weeks, maybe even days, we’ll get more granular data on those other vaccines and that’ll help guide those decisions in terms of what the next step is gonna look like," Banach said.

Wednesday night, the Food and Drug Administration authorized expanded access to booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The decision would apply to people aged 65 and up as well as those with weakened immune systems.

The agency also said a third dose should also be offered to adults whose job or living situation frequently exposes them to the virus.

Banach said that if someone is eligible and has been vaccinated for six months, don't hesitate to get the booster. He said there's nothing to worry about.

"The booster dose is actually the same vaccine," he explained. "It’s the same Pfizer vaccine that individuals would have received for their first and second dose."

In a tweet, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the announcement "a major step forward.”

Today’s FDA decision is a major step forward in our effort to provide Americans with additional protection from COVID-19. We have been preparing for weeks to administer booster shots to eligible Americans and are ready to do so following CDC’s final recommendation later this week — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) September 23, 2021

In Connecticut, the decision came on the heels of a slight dip in the COVID positivity rate, which was down to 2.15 percent. As of Wednesday afternoon’s numbers, 269 patients were treated for COVID-19 in hospitals in the state.

The booster shots could make a real difference, according to doctors. It's now up to the CDC to decide how and when they will be distributed; however, the advisory vote could happen within the next two or three days.

Wednesday night, President Joe Biden expressed optimism about the approval, but he also stressed that the U.S. needs to do more to help developing nations get the vaccine.

Biden said he pledged that the U.S. will donate at least a billion doses of the Pfizer vaccines to developing nations.