HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of a fourth wave of the coronavirus, local doctors said the northeast is already in the middle of it.
The concerns come despite rising vaccination rates.
"All of our neighbors have a slight uptick," said Gov. Ned Lamont. "Connecticut is relatively stable."
In the last three weeks, the northeast has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases. Many of those were different strains of the virus.
"The recurring fear I have of impending doom," said Rochelle Walensky, director, CDC.
Warning of doom, Walensky made a passionate plea on Monday.
"As a wife, as a mother, as a daughter, to ask you to just please hold on a little longer," Walensky said.
Along with the variants, the cases were also traced back to big parties.
"I think there are a lot of kids who went down to Miami Beach and enjoyed spring break," Lamont said. "I didn’t see anyone wearing a mask there and maybe those guys are coming back to Connecticut."
Doctors across the northeast said that's the current problem the region is facing.
The fourth wave comes at a time when the vaccine has been introduced and governors, like Lamont, are counting on it.
"I think Connecticut and most of the United States is going to manage pretty well just because we’re accelerating our vaccination in a big way," he said.
In pre-vaccine times, the daily positivity rate drove the governor’s decisions.
Now, he said the metrics are the hospitalization and death rates.
While hospitalizations are at the highest they’ve been in a month, the state may not see a huge spike, since the most vulnerable have all had a chance to be vaccinated. Lamont said that’s keeping the state open.
"I know we have time to change course if we had to, but I don’t see any need to do that," Lamont said. "I think the vaccinations are going to stay ahead of the risk."
On March 19, Connecticut lifted capacity restrictions on businesses such as restaurants.
Dr. Sten Vermund, the dean of Yale’s University's School of Public Health, said he understands the need to tread carefully between the economy reopening and the public’s health. However, just like the CDC cautioned, he said Connecticut is not out of the woods.
"We still don’t have a majority of adults in the state vaccinated. Of course, we have no vaccine for children yet," Vermund said. "Mass vaccination is by far the most efficient long term strategy, and in the short term, we need to stay the course with our preventative measures."
Vaccination information, including how to register and clinic locations, can be found here.
