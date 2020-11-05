CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - The conference that governs Connecticut high school sports said the winter sports season will not start later this month as planned.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference told Channel 3 on Thursday that the season will not start on Nov. 21.
That date was the original date it slated to begin the season.
Later that day, Gov. Ned Lamont announced some changes to the rules for high school sports.
He said sports considered to be "high risk" won't be played this year at all. Those sports include: wrestling, 11-on-11 football, boys lacrosse, competitive cheer, dance, boxing, rugby, and martial arts.
He said sports that are considered "medium risk," can be played, but no out of state travel is allowed. Those sports include: Basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, water polo, gymnastics, ice hockey, field hockey, tennis, swimming relays, pole vault, high jump, long jump, girls lacrosse, rowing/crew, 7-on-7 football.
The CIAC said it had conversations with principals, superintendents and athletic directors.
It expects to receive updated guidance from the state Department of Public Health soon.
At that point, the CIAC said it will consider a new start date for the winter sports.
A meeting is set for Nov. 17.
