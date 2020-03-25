HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A lot of new updates from Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday dealt with unemployment, help for small businesses, and the issue of closing borders.
In addition to that, there are now 875 coronavirus cases, and 19 deaths linked to the virus in the state.
Thousands are self-quarantining, thousands are out of work, and financial fears are real.
On Wednesday, leaders said small businesses will be getting a lifeline in the form of a loan. First, for businesses with 100 employees are less, the state is offering a no-interest, 18 month loan to cover three months of operating expenses. This caps out at $75,000.
For businesses with 500 employees or less, they have a federal loan program.
Businesses can apply for a loan that's two-and-a-half times a monthly payroll. If employment is maintained for eight weeks, that loan turns into a grant, and they don't need to pay the money back.
One of the biggest concerns throughout the state remains the issue of borders. The White House is recommending anyone who left New York to self quarantine for 14 days.
In response to that, on Wednesday the first selectman of East Lyme recognized many are fleeing New York, New Jersey and Fairfield County, and moving to the CT shoreline. He's implementing a 14-day self-quarantine for those folks.
Lamont said he isn't closing borders, but is urging people to stay home.
“This is what we know. We know the number of cases overall doubles every 3-5 days. And the cases we see are just the tip of the iceberg. There are many more people in Connecticut, at this point, thousands than what we have in terms of confirmed cases,” said Dr. Matthew Cartter, of the Dept. of Public Health.
A bright spot is a big shipment of medical supplies is expected to arrive in the next 48 hours.
