HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Coronavirus cases in Connecticut are on the rise, as the number of deaths related to the virus reach 10.
Gov. Ned Lamont released some new statistics on Monday, along with how the state is dealing with the outbreak.
THE LATEST: COVID-19 cases rise to 415, 10 people have died
The state is now unveiling part of the plan to tackle the shortage of hospital space that’s all but certain.
No one has any indication when the virus will peak in Connecticut, but we do know that when it does, maybe even before that peak date, hospital space is likely to run out.
The Fairfield County hospitals get put to the test, and this is what could ease the burden -- 2,000 nursing home beds, converting dorm space to hospital rooms, and outside triage areas at a couple local hospitals.
This comes also at a time when medical professionals are finding it hard to be protected. The supply on the masks, gloves and gowns needed to treat coronavirus patients are also getting low.
When it comes to the social distancing, doctors say it could be working. The amount of cases in Hartford County haven’t spiked like they initially thought, but it’s still early into the outbreak. However, officials and experts said they like what they see.
Also, the duration of an ICU patient in America is around two weeks. In China, patients were in for four, so that could ease the capacity concerns as well.
For more of a breakdown from the state, click here.
