HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state jumped by more than 200 overnight, and the rush continues to free up hospital space and get the medical equipment necessary to treat the expected influx of patients.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that 618 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, and 12 have died. He also said the number of cases doubled in New Haven County.
See a breakdown of cases town-by-town here.
The numbers show that we are in a race against this virus and we’re doing everything we can to keep up.
The state placed an order for one million N95 masks and one million surgical masks.
Regarding ventilators, which help keep intensive care patients breathing, the governor said they’re trying to retrofit them so two patients can use one.
The Dept. of Public Health commissioner said the request for 1,000 ventilators was made.
Hospital space is limited, and on Tuesday Lamont said Eastern and Southern Connecticut universities will be used potentially for patients or medical workers who are up close with patients and don’t want to risk going home.
“I’m afraid this is going to continue for another week, two weeks, as far as escalating the number of infections,” Lamont said. “I have told everyone, stay at home. I’ve directed people, I want you to stay at home – people who aren’t absolutely essential, stay at home. I don’t know how much stronger I could say that. We’ll continue to reinforce that message.”
Regarding the 12 people who have died, Lamont said 10 of the 12 were over the age of 80, and it is skewing toward men.
He did not have any information on if they had underlying health conditions.
