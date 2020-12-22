ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - Thanks to the revised timeline, tens of thousands of Connecticut workers will have the ability to get their first doses in a matter of weeks.
However, questions about the vaccine still linger, especially when it comes to potential allergic reactions.
Eyewitness News reached out to a doctor in Texas to get us a first-hand account of what to expect.
"There was no bruising, no swelling, no fever, no malaise, I did not feel poorly," Dr. Stephen Ponder of McLane Children's Hospital said Tuesday.
Dr. Stephen Ponder is a pediatric endocrinologist at McLane’s Children’s Hospital in Texas.
He got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last Thursday.
"There was no pain or discomfort the night of the vaccine. The next morning, I had a little bit of soreness, not unlike the typical flu vaccine. I’ve had vaccines that were more uncomfortable, namely the shingles vaccine"
This was his experience, but we are hearing of others who are having stronger
reactions.
"Malaise, body soreness, aches, maybe a low grade fever," Ponder said.
In some cases, there are allergic reactions.
"When you vaccinate the entire population in theory, you’re going to have people develop certain reactions."
Dr. Ponder and others have said the majority won’t have allergic reactions and there are no specific allergies that would disqualify someone from getting the doses.
"If you know you have a risk, for say, an anaphylactic reaction, you need to consult with your physician about that," he said.
From the hundreds of thousands of Pfizer doses administered, the CDC has confirmed six cases of severe allergic reactions so far.
Dr. Ponder says the rare chance of a bad reaction shouldn’t stop someone from getting their dose, especially, if like him, they’re at risk.
"Everyone has a unique response to the vaccine, but on the whole, I will say this, this is well worth the risk, if you want to use that term," Ponder said.
The CDC is also staying on top of this.
When someone gets the vaccine, they’re encouraged to download an app that has people filling out a daily questionnaire, letting the CDC know how they’re feeling.
Dr. Ponder did say do expect the second and final dose, to have stronger side effects as well.
