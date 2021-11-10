HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 3.23 percent on Tuesday.
That was the highest point in more than six weeks.
Channel 3 spoke with Dr. Anthony Santella, an epidemiologist with the University of New Haven, about the surge. Santella said there is no reason to panic; however, people should be cautious especially before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Along with the state’s positivity rate, 309 new hospitalizations were reported on Tuesday.
Santella said the numbers not all that surprising.
Following months of relatively low transmission rates, many people understandably felt increasingly comfortable going out in public more frequently and many towns lifted mask mandates. As a result, Santella said the uptick was somewhat predictable.
However, he felt that Connecticut was in good hands as leaders in Connecticut have shown a willingness to react to new information to keep people safe.
“I’m not sounding the alarms right now, but I’m glad to hear that our state and local health officials are keeping their eye on the data because as the data changes so may our responses to the pandemic,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 70 percent of adults in the U.S. were fully vaccinated.
Santella said people still need to be smart as they prepare for the holidays.
He said they don't need to cancel celebrations. However, he recommended wearing masks when not eating, especially if anyone at the gathering is unvaccinated, and try to keep parties relatively small because the bigger the group, the bigger risk.
“The American Thanksgiving is gathering lots of people in an indoor space, socializing together and that’s what the virus wants in order kind of facilitate transmission,” Santella said.
One other tip from Santella was that if someone is traveling for the holiday, that person should make sure they mask up regardless of local mandates. He said it’s just safer.
(1) comment
Nice article, but it contradicts the Connecticut State data on two points. 1. The actual number of positive results has not spiked, and the daily data report warns that the test numbers will be lower than usual due to a CDC messaging platform problem. Same numbers divided by fewer tests equals higher positivity percentage. But that's ok, as the positivity *rate* means nothing except that testing is sufficient as long as it's below 10%. (Tuesday the 9th: 309 new cases and a positivity rate of 3.23% - Friday the 5th: 320 new cases and a positivity rate of 1.33%) And 2. How can there be over 300 new hospitalizations in the state when the state data says that there are only 232 people hospitalized with COVID in the entire state? The state data shows an increase of 25 people since yesterday; I could accept that more than 25 were admitted and more than 0 were discharged, but the number can't possibly be higher than the total.
