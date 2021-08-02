NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A rise in COVID-19 cases means old guidelines are coming back.

State health officials 'strongly recommend' all CT residents ages 2 & over mask up indoors (WFSB) - With COVID cases on the rise in Connecticut, state health officials 'strongly recommend' everyone ages two and over wear a face mask …

Masks are now being required in the government buildings of some cities and towns.

Monday in Newington, masks will be recommended in town buildings.

The same goes for city buildings in Middletown, Norwich and New London.

Anyone heading out to a municipal building in Norwich or in Newington will want to check in with the department they’re visiting. Some are requiring appointments.

"The Delta variant is incredibly contagious," said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim. "If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, or have any upper respiratory symptoms, I strongly encourage you to get tested for COVID-19, even if you are fully vaccinated."

The guidelines come as the Delta variant continues to spread across the state.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health said it’s strongly recommending that all residents over 2-years-old wear a mask inside.

"Given the rapid increases in cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut over the last 14 days due to the spread of the Delta variant, the Connecticut Department of Public Health is strongly recommending that ALL CONNECTICUT residents over aged two years, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, return to wearing masks when in indoor public spaces," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also is recommending that everyone wear masks outdoors in heavily populated areas in hotspot counties, which are Middlesex, New London, New Haven, Hartford, Fairfield, Windham, and Tolland.

Over in New Haven, Yale University is requiring students and staff to wear masks indoors and outside on its campus.