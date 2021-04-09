WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Spring break is here for most Connecticut schools, and some school officials are warning parents and students who travel to take precautions and watch for possible COVID-19 symptoms.
At Bradley International Airport on Friday, many families had packed up and were hitting the friendly skies for spring break.
“We definitely took advantage of it. We haven't traveled in quite a long time, so we are ready to go,” said Ashley Carlson.
And she isn’t alone.
According to a new survey by Destination Analysts, almost 70 percent of people said they’re ready to travel.
AAA: Study shows nearly 70 percent of those surveyed are ready to travel
Many think the vaccine is helping ease concerns.
There has been an increase in travel bookings with AAA.
That’s why Wallingford’s superintendent of schools sent an email to parents, as their spring break begins Monday.
“I think people are going to explore more. I think many are looking to drive out of state then fly, but I do find there are families that will fly,” said Wallingford Superintendent Salvatore Menzo.
In the email, he told parents "The State of Connecticut lifted the requirement for testing and/or quarantining for traveling out of state. Therefore, we are no longer requiring this information at this time.”
However, he reminds students, staff, and parents to monitor any COVID-19 symptoms and to follow protocols.
Also, for those flying out of Bradley, masks and social distancing are a must.
If you are a parent with school-aged kids and you’re heading out of town for spring break, you’ll want to check with your individual school system to make sure you know their policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.