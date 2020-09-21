HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the state’s positivity rate hovers above 1 percent, Gov. Ned Lamont said the federal government is telling states to prepare for vaccine distribution.
Following a call with the vice president’s Coronavirus Task Force, Lamont announced on Monday the creation of the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group.
He said the group will be charged with helping coordinate distribution once a vaccine is available.
Lamont said Vice President Mike Pence said a vaccine is not expected for wide distribution before the end of the year, but states are being urged to prepare.
The new COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group will work on making sure a potential vaccine is safe and effective.
It will also prioritize distribution, and the ones who will likely get it first will be first responders.
Finally, officials said outreach will be important because there are skeptics.
Dr. Reggie Eadie is the president of Trinity Health New England and is on the Vaccine Advisory Group. he said his hope is that 70% of the population will take the vaccine.
For perspective, he said about 50% get the flu shot annually.
Skepticism is seen when it comes to measles vaccines, and it’s also being seen about the coronavirus. There’s a part of the population that will need to be convinced that it’s safe.
One thing that is remarkably different from when the virus emerged earlier this year is that Connecticut is on the same page as the federal government.
During the initial response, it was every state for itself.
On Monday, Lamont said there’s more unity between state and federal officials.
“Dr. Birx, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Gerard have been pretty helpful and have been more helpful by the month. I like the tone of the message I heard earlier today, we’re not trying to rush out a vaccine, leave the politics at the door. Let’s focus on getting a safe and effective vaccine available as soon as we can. Let’s work together on how we distribute this and that’s why I’m really proud of the advisory group that we’re putting together,” Lamont said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, a vaccine will likely be widely available to the general public by April of 2021.
Just like in the early response to the virus, expect Connecticut to take a regional approach with the vaccine and work with neighboring states.
Monday’s numbers showed nearly 500 new coronavirus cases being reported since Friday, bringing a total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 56,024.
The new statistics on Monday also showed that there have been more than 1.4 million tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic.
