(WFSB) -- Shutdowns of certain jobs seem indefinite, and for many people who are not able to work remotely from home, they’re losing a paycheck.
In the meantime, the bills are coming in, and some people are looking at creative ways in making money.
First, the real saver for many is filing for unemployment.
In the last week, 65,000 people have filed for unemployment.
The Department of Labor said it’s processed about 6,000 claims a day with employees working overtime.
Some viewers said they’re relying on savings, while others are looking at side hustles, like selling things online and on Facebook, arts and crafts, or doing delivery service for takeout or groceries.
The last option may not be what people necessarily want to do but may need to do to stay afloat.
“That makes sense because they are looking for people to bring to people’s homes as opposed to people going out because they can’t get or they should’ve,” said Fred McKinney, of Quinnipiac University.
At last check, places like Amazon, Domino’s and Wal-Mart are hiring.
A company called PrideStaff sees a different side to the coronavirus effects.
“Resiliency, tenacity, trying to do what they can do given the situation,” said John Brink, of PrideStaff.
The staffing agency refers to the temperament of job seekers nowadays.
Pre-COVID-19, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported unemployment remained at around 3.5 for the last six months.
At PrideStaff, it reports there are still four applicants for every job available but expects that ratio to change.
The first tidal wave came after restaurants and bars closed.
“We had a huge influx of people looking for work on Monday this week,” Brink said.
It also shows on social media.
A school bus driver wrote she’s been applying for jobs for the past week and applied for unemployment.
The silver lining is job agencies say work is available.
“We see a huge amount of warehouse and distribution. I would say there is some very large regional distribution centers are hiring,” Brink said.
In the last three weeks, 1,000 applicants came through PrideStaff, the act saying people are not sitting and waiting around.
While some of the available jobs are not careers, you can still expect the job market to be competitive.
The staffing agency believes people will need to keep an open mind when looking for work.
