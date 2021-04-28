HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A bill eliminating school vaccine religious exemptions in Connecticut will head to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday morning that he plans to sign the bill as soon as possible. When he does, it will go into effect Sept. 2022.
“I am happy to sign it today," Lamont said. "I want to see it when it gets to me desk. I am trying to do everything I can as you can hear to encourage people to get vaccinated. The more people vaccinated the safer we are. I want to sign that bill.”
Also on Wednesday, the CT Freedom Alliance and We the Patriots, opponents of the bill, plan to present a legal challenge outside of the state Supreme Court at 5 p.m. They plan to file state and federal lawsuits.
A protest is also planned to take place outside of the governor's residence in Hartford at 6 p.m.
It all comes after a heated debate that weighed public health, access to education and a parent’s ability to choose.
As lawmakers debated the controversial bill inside the capital on Tuesday, people opposed to it protested outside. Most of them were not wearing masks and busloads of them weren't even from Connecticut. The protests are expected to continue this week.
More than 7,000 students across the state currently have religious exemptions, according to state data.
Tuesday night, the state Senate passed the bill, which will require students getting vaccines for tetanus, diphtheria, and MMR.
It will impact new students and will allow kindergarten through 12th grade students who currently have that religious exemptions to stay in school and be grandfathered in.
Those in favor of the bill said the number of students claiming religious exemptions continues to increase.
“It is a protection, first and foremost, of the large number of students who are immunosuppressed and immunocompromised,” argued Sen. Martin Looney, a Democrat.
Others, however, said they’re concerned about access to education.
“When you start to abridge rights and then don’t protect the taking away of those rights with due process, you’re setting our towns our communities up for lawsuits,” said Sen. Kevin Kelly, a Republican.
Democrats said they're confident that the bill is on strong legal footing.
there goes part of our FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS, keep electing the Dems and you won't have any rights left
The 1st amendment does not allow the government to compel anyone to get vaccinated or attend a public school. Both are personal choices and privileges.
