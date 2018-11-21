WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thanksgiving is almost here, and then Jewish people all over the world will be celebrating Hanukkah.
This year could be a difficult one after a mass shooting last month at a Pittsburgh synagogue and other acts of anti-Semitism.
Connecticut's Jewish community is strong in its faith.
Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford is one of the oldest Jewish congregations in Connecticut, it started in the mid 1800's.
Michael Pinkus is the Rabbi.
"On the first night of Hanukkah, they didn't think they had enough oil, they lit it anyway,” said Pinkus.
Hanukkah is celebrated with lighting a menorah.
In ancient Jerusalem, there was only enough oil for one night, but the menorah burned for 8, which is why this holiday is observed for 8 nights.
As Jews honor this tradition, they're reminded anti-Semitism continues to destroy our communities.
A shooting rampage in October at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh killed 11 people.
The very next day, this West Hartford congregation held a vigil, which brought together those from many faiths.
"It was so comforting to have so many people come and gather and say you are not alone,” Pinkus said.
Connecticut has not been spared.
This month, students at Amity High School in Woodbridge say they saw Swastikas and heard hateful language. In Waterbury, hateful symbols were spray painted in Fulton Park, taking aim at the Jewish community.
“Our future is scary. We don't know what tomorrow if going to bring, but like the people in the story of Hanukkah, they had faith to light first candle and say it’s going to work out,” said Pinkus.
So, this Hanukkah as Jews all over the country celebrate and light the candles on the menorah, the Rabbi here at this synagogue says it’s important that we not forget and that we work together to make our communities better.
