HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state appears to be moving in the right direction, as the latest hospitalizations in Connecticut linked to COVID-19 are now two-thirds lower than they were on May 20.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state has fared better than many because of a regional approach and input from private and public sectors.
The elderly and the most vulnerable have been the hardest hit, however.
More than 60 percent of coronavirus deaths have taken place at Connecticut’s nursing homes.
“We did three inspections at nursing homes over the last few months. Now we have an outside group doing it as well to make sure if it comes back on October or November, we are prepared,” Lamont said.
The governor said he wants to make nursing safer, and may look at creating a panel with those who work in the private and public sectors, along with legislators from both sides, similar to the panel put in place to reopen the state.
“The reopening committee started getting some pushback. They said who are these corporate talking heads, who are these academic elitists, who are these people coming in and telling us what to do. I said thank you and I say it again. We need you,” Lamont said.
The governor gave his COVID-19 update on Tuesday at the Connecticut Science Center, which is planning to reopen on June 20.
“We have appreciated the collaboration and input from the reopen Connecticut team, there have been very important and specific aspects of the guidelines for indoor museums,” said Matt Fleury, president and CEO of the Connecticut Science Center.
While the labor department is doing a better job handling claims, more than half a million Connecticut residents are now unemployed.
In ‘Phase 2,’ on June 17, restaurants will be allowed to have inside dining, but it will be limited.
Even as people go back to work, it may not be full time, and many could still need partial benefits.
With so many Connecticut residents out of work, being furloughed and not getting raises, Lamont said he feels unionized state workers should forego scheduled raises, however the exception should be front-line workers, like those risking their lives in nursing homes.
Union leaders said they’ve already made financial sacrifices to save the state billions in their last contract, and it’s unlikely they’ll agree to additional cuts.
Union leaders have to learn that we the non-state-union workers have also already sacrificed millions last year for the state's financial future and, should the tolls go up, will be sacrificing far, far more, in addition to being unemployed and/or losing out on raises due to COVID-19... and we are the ones who have to be able to afford *their* workers' raises because they gave up oh so much last year along with us.
