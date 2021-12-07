HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state’s coronavirus positivity rate jumped to over 8% on Tuesday.
During a news conference, Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday's positivity rate was 8.3%.
The positivity rate has been bouncing between 5% and 6% for the past two weeks or so, as hospitalizations have been on the rise.
On Tuesday, he said hospitalizations were over 500.
This jump comes as concerns have been raised over the omicron variant, which was detected in the state over the weekend.
State officials also continue to push for people to get a COVID vaccine.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
