(WFSB) - With the number of juvenile crimes in Connecticut on the rise, House Republicans are calling for immediate action.
House Republican leader Vincent Candelora issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying:
"To say that this issue has reached a boiling point would be a gross understatement. As residents have begun their own policing to protect their property and lives, and now with a loss of a life in New Britain, it should be clearer than ever to Democrats that the legislature must tackle this issue head-on as quickly as possible.
I'm disappointed that the Democrats failed to take up any House Republican reforms and continue to leave unsolved problems in the hands of our local leaders, law enforcement and residents. Throughout session we heard cries for equity, yet Democrats continue to create an imbalance by completely ignoring the cries from victims of crime while advancing more privileges and protections for those committing the crimes."
During the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers introduced legislation that would address the state's recent increase in car theft by juveniles, but were unable to come to an agreement.
Earlier this week, a pair of juveniles were taken into custody after trashing the Wolcott Senior and two others were allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in New Britain.
Crimes involving juveniles have been noticeable this past year, aside from vehicle thefts.
House Democrats weren't immediately available for comment.
