(WFSB) -- It’s been more than a week now since the Stop & Shop strike began.
The unions and Stop & Shop are still at the negotiating table, as more than 30,000 workers continue to hit the picket line.
The sticking points continue to be health benefits and pensions.
Channel 3 was the first station to break the story one week ago.
Stop & Shop's most recent offer involved healthcare premiums it said were still below the national average, a pay increase for associates and continued pension benefits.
On it’s website, the latest wage proposal from Stop & Shop stated:
- In their first year, future part-time associates would receive Sunday premiums of the greater of $1/hour or the minimum required by law and, after that, the greater of $2/hour or the minimum required by law.
- There are fewer than 100 associates (out of 31,000 in New England) who would receive bonuses annually rather than an hourly wage increase.
The union also posted an update on Thursday, saying “very minimal progress was made”
The union posted on its website:
- Stop & Shop claims there will be pay increases for all associates.
- FACT: Their proposal increases many full and part-time workers’ weekly health care premiums by hundreds of dollars; phases out time-and-a-half pay on Sundays and holidays for current part-time workers; and eliminates premium pay entirely for new part-time workers.
- Stop & Shop claims that health care with deductibles that wouldn’t change.
- FACT: Their proposal doubles many of your out-of-pocket maximums; kicks off approximately 1,000 spouses currently covered by their family healthcare plan; increases many prescription copays; and increases out-of-pocket costs for ancillary dental and vision coverage.
