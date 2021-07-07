HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Communities across the state are grappling with car thefts and break-ins committed by juveniles.

Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic only made the issue worse.

Wednesday morning, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle met to discuss the issue.

They held a news conference ahead of time. It featured mayors and law enforcement officials whose cities and towns were impacted by recent crimes.

Just last week, police say a 17-year-old struck and killed a pedestrian in New Britain while driving a stolen vehicle. Then a Glastonbury woman says she was shot at when she confronted teens trying to steal her car.

"We can tell you right now, whatever’s in place right now isn’t working,” said New Britain Police Chief Christopher Chute.

“There’s a balancing act there, and I think the pendulum has swung too far to the side of the juvenile suspect,” said Cheshire Police Chief Neil Dryfe, who is also first vice president of the CT Police Chief’s Association.

Police chiefs want judges to be able to impose harsher penalties when juveniles commit repeat serious offenses.

They also want more flexibility to detain teens; they say some get released and steal another car. But chiefs say they support prevention programs as a first step.

“I think you have to look at these things on a case by case basis,” Dryfe said.

As police call for changes, House Republicans and Democrats met on Wednesday to see if they can find a compromise.

Democrats said they are, but they’re only willing to go so far.

“We’re not rewriting entire criminal statutes, we’re not trying to throw out reforms, at least from our side,” said Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter.

He said some of the fixes may not require new legislation, but first lawmakers need to talk with the court system.

Some of those changes include making sure judges have access to full criminal records when deciding whether police can detain a juvenile more than six hours.

But Republicans said they want big changes, including harsher penalties for repeat offenders and detention centers instead of group homes for juvenile offenders.

“We’re not going to want just window dressing, we’re going to want substantive changes,” said Republican State Senator John Kissel.

Democrats issued a statement in response on Wednesday afternoon.

We are saddened by the tragedy in New Britain and our hearts go out to the family and the community there. It is unfortunate that Republicans are using this tragic and painful event to attempt to score political points in an effort to push failed, excessively punitive policies from the 80's and 90's. Republicans lost all credibility on public safety when they were silent on the U.S. Capitol insurrection, refused to fund proven urban gun violence prevention programs, and sought to defund or underfund many critical urban aid programs. Law and order is only an issue for Republicans when they can target the urban youth of our state but not when their political base tries to overthrow our democracy and kills a U.S. Capitol police officer.

Ritter and House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora released a joint statement that said in part "the Connecticut legislature works best when all parties are open, honest and willing to work together.”

Republicans are calling for a special session.

Put of the issue, Republicans say the rise in crime is the result of changes to the juvenile justice system. Democrats say that’s not the case, that COVID is still limiting the programs that could keep teenagers out of trouble.

“I don’t think this is related to any legislative changes, I think this it is a pandemic-driven increase in crime,” said Democratic State Rep. Steven Stafstrom.

Victims of the crimes said they want to see lawmakers take more action.

"It’s been a real shock,” said Jennifer Sanford of Glastonbury.

Sanford said her car was stolen out of her Glastonbury driveway while she was unloading groceries. She said thieves also stole her neighbor’s cars that same day.

She and other concerned residents started a coalition to fight juvenile crime in their community.

The group also called on lawmakers to do more to address the growing problem.

“I think Connecticut can do better,” said Sen. Kevin Kelly, a Republican who represents Stratford. “I think the people of Connecticut deserve better.”

A new law will require the state to start tracking when police request to detain juveniles, how often those are denied, and why a judge said no.

Lawmakers say that data will help give a better understanding if more changes are needed.