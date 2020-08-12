OXFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the power comes back on across Connecticut, more than one week later, there’s still plenty to clean up.
For some, Wednesday was their ninth day without power since Tropical Storm Isaias hit last week.
While most have their power back on, many are still dealing with debris left behind.
“Everyone is fine, but we had a lot of damage, around the street. We had a really hard week,” said Anna Campos of Oxford.
Just days before the storm hit, Campos and her family welcomed two new additions.
“We had twins newborns, at home. We’re one week without power. We have well water, so we also had no water,” she said.
While they finally have their power back, dozens of others in Oxford started the day on Wednesday in the dark.
“Forty-six, that may sound good to everyone, unless you’re one of the 46, and I certainly feel for those people and we’re not giving up on you,” said Oxford First Selectman George Temple.
He said Isaias was worse than the tornado that hit the area a few years ago, adding that Eversource’s response didn’t help.
“The frustration that we experienced, I’ve never seen anything like it in town,” Temple said.
In fact, the town’s high school didn’t get power back until Wednesday.
All day long crews were spotted throughout town, working to get electricity back on to those final few.
“It’s been a week, like a year,” Temple said. “The crews were excellent, the out of state people, once we got them.”
That includes the tree crews, and even a team from the Dept. of Transportation with chainsaws in hand, cutting and picking up tree limbs alongside Quaker Farms Road on Wednesday.
As for homeowners, the Better Business Bureau is offering some tips if you need to clean up yourself:
- First, contact your insurance company to see about your coverage
- Beware of door to door contractors and high-pressured sales pitches
- Obtain 3 estimates
- Verify the contractor’s license and insurance
- Arrange a payment schedule - never pay in full up front
According to Connecticut’s Attorney General, you can check online and verify whether a contractor is licensed. Click here for more information.
